Closing arguments starting soon in Derrick Stafford trial

Closing arguments in the trial of former law enforcement officer Derrick Stafford are expected to start later this afternoon in 12th Judicial Court in Marksville. It is expected the defense will rest it case at any time. It is still not known if the jury will start deliberations later Friday night or on Saturday. Stafford is on trial for second degree murder of six-year old Jeremy Mardis and the attempted second degree murder of Mardis' father, Christopher Few.