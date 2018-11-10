Cottonport Bank Veterans Day event canceled

The annual Veterans Day event held at the Avoyelles Veterans Monument at the Cottonport Bank Mansura branch has been canceled. The program was scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 11 at 5 pm.

Scott Coco, event chairman and emcee, announced the cancellation due to a severe weather forecast. Heavy rain and freezing temperatures are predicted for the entire day on Sunday.

The annual program has become one of the largest in cenla and features a fireworks display and performance by the Victory Belles from the WWII museum in New Orleans.