Cottonport man facing additional charges after turning himself in

According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, 29 year old Darren Lloyd of Cottonport turned himself into local police Sunday morning for outstanding misdeameanor traffic warrants. He was transported to A.P.S.O. D.C. #1 for booking. A strip search was conducted by the S.O. jail staff upon intake and a shopping list of cell phones and suspected drugs were found in his underwear. Deputies seized seven bags of marijuana and synthetic, suspected methamphetamine, 2 pills believed to be a CDS, 3 cell phones with chargers, cigarette lighters and other assorted contraband. In addition to the original traffic warrants, Lloyd was booked with Introduction of contraband into a Penal Institute, Possession of Schedule I and II CDS with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. $19,000.00 bond was set on all charges. Lloyd was also charged by A.P.S.O. detectives with Failure to register as a Sex Offender. Bond has not been set.