Cottonport to tighten regulations on K.C. Hall

Those renting the old K.C. Hall from the Town of Cottonport ,which owns the facility, may have to answer more detailed questions and pay more to rent the building, based on discussion at the Town Council’s Feb. 19 meeting. Councilwoman Dimple Prater said a baby shower recently held at the K.C. Hall evolved into a party where alcohol was brought to the event.

Cottonport had only charged a minimum rental for the the baby shower. However, larger events with alcohol present requires a $400 rental and security provided at the renter’s expense.

“The party went late into the night,” Prater said. “There should be a time frame on a baby shower -- two to four hours. After that, the key should be turned in to a Cottonport official.” Mayor Scotty Scott agreed, saying no one had informed town officials of the event that followed the baby shower. There is no town official available on weekends to monitor events.

Scott said the town should come up with a time frame for certain events. An event could last only a few hours for a child’s birthday party or a baby shower or be longer for an adult party with alcohol.

Prater volunteered to be the town’s representative at events in the K.C. Hall. She said she would pick up the keys to the building when the event is over.

She said she would also ensure the event is being held properly, as designated and scheduled, and that the renter cleans up after the event.

Council members also discussed security concerns for events.

Security must be provided for some event. Cottonport police officers at the meeting said renters should hire off-duty town officers for security. Many groups renting the hall have been hiring off-duty prison guards from the parish’s women’s prison in Cottonport as security for events.

The town officers said they do not believe the prison guards have all of the proper certifications to oversee events.

“Our officers will shut down an event if there is alcohol at an event that should not have alcohol,” Police Chief Earnest Anderson said.

SALES TAX MEETINGS

In another matter, Scott said there will be two town-wide meetings for the public to hear information, ask questions and discuss the proposed 1 cent sales tax on the April 28 ballot.

The first will be held March 8 and the second will be April 5. Both meetings will be held in the K.C. Hall and begin at 6:30 p.m.

If approved by voters, the tax would generate about $136,000 a year to pay for municipal services and operating costs. The town currently collects a 1-cent sales tax.