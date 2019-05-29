Cottonport Town Council considering curfew changes

Cottonport youth would need to be home a little earlier if the Town Council approves a proposed curfew at its next meeting.

At its May 20 meeting, the council introduced an ordinance to amend the curfew from the state’s 11 p.m. for Monday-Thursday and midnight for Friday-Sunday to a blanket 9 p.m. curfew every day.

The motion to introduce the stricter curfew was made by Councilman Luke Welch.

Police Chief Earnest Anderson requested the action to address an increase in young children out on the streets late at night and even in the early morning hours.

“The police are asking for help to address this issue and this is our attempt to do that,” Welch said.

Welch said Anderson tells youth stopped after 10 p.m. that there is no good reason for them to be on the street at that hour.

“After discussing the issue with police, the council decided 9 p.m. would be the best time to set the curfew,” he added.

The council scheduled a public hearing on the ordinance for 5:30 p.m. June 17 in Town Hall.

The matter is expected to come up for approval at the regular monthly meeting following the public hearing.

The action comes a month after Simmesport adopted a stricter curfew for youth in that town.

In another matter, the council postponed acting on a proposed ordinance that would make landowners/landlords responsible for any unpaid utility bill owed by tenants who move owing an outstanding bill.

The council decided to put that issue on its June 17 meeting agenda.

In other action, the council:

-- Introduced an ordinance to adopt the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and scheduled a public hearing on that ordinance for 5:30 p.m. June 17, just prior to the council’s regular monthly meeting.