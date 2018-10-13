Dana Smith named new Simmesport fire chief

Dana Smith has been appointed as Simmesport fire chief, replacing Jacob Coco who recently stepped down from that position. Smith had served as assistant fire chief.

“It is with a heavy heart that I report to the people of Simmesport that I have officially stepped down as fire chief,” Coco said. “It has been a wonderful experience and I have enjoyed working with the members of the Simmesport Fire Department.”

Coco, who serves on the Town Council, said he resigned the fire chief position so he could focus more attention on his duties as an alderman.

“It was getting to be too much and it was not fair to the people of Simmesport and to the department,” Coco said. “I will still be there to help out and guide the new chief.”

Coco is confident Smith is the best replacement for the job.

“I’m proud to say my friend, Dana Smith, will be taking my place as fire chief,” he said.

Smith has been a member of the fire department since 2010. He also serves as a volunteer firefighter with Pointe Coupee District 1.

“Jacob did a wonderful job and I hope to continue running smoothly,” Smith said.

He said firemen will be receiving training and gaining certification in firefighting techniques.

Smith is married to Ella Smith of Simmesport. They have three adult children and three grandchildren.