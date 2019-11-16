Dauzat defeats Anderson for Avoyelles Sheriff; Justice Center tax defeated

Three-term Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson was handily defeated by political newcomer David Dauzat and a proposed 1/2-cent sales tax to fund a new home for the parish's courtrooms and judicial offices was overwhelmingly defeated.

Dauzat out-polled Anderson by almost 2,000 votes and 14 percentage points -- 7,642 (57%) to 5,732 (43%).

The Justice Center tax was defeated 75 percent to 25 percent -- 9,172 to 3,139.

Republican Eddie Rispone carried Avoyelles with 55 percent of the vote to incumbent John Bel Edwards' 45 percent, despite 51.1 percent of registered voters claiming to be Democrats.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin was favored by 70 percent of Avoyelles voters in his rematch with Gwen Collins-Greenup.

Approximately 55 percent of Avoyelles' registered voters cast ballots in this election. However, there was an 1,158-vote fall off between those voting for governor and those voting in the proposition issue -- from 13,469 to 12,311. There was less than a 100-vote difference between the governor's race and the sheriff's.

With 92 percent of the votes in, Edwards held a 9,500-vote lead statewide. Ardoin was heading for victory with 60 percent of the votes.