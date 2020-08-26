Deshotel, Cloud to hold parishwide Census drive events Aug. 27-Sept. 24

State Rep. Daryl Deshotel and state Sen. Heather Cloud will be joining with parish and municipal leaders over the next four weeks to hold events across the parish to focus on the importance of participating in the U.S. Census this year.

In addition to helping to ensure Avoyelles Parish and Louisiana get their fair share of federal funds and political representation, those attending one of the local events will also get a free hot dog, soft drink and a chance to win $100 gift card to a local grocery store.

Deshotel and Cloud said all Louisianians should stand up and be counted in the 2020 Census because the population count shapes the state's future. It determines how federal dollars are allocated to help communities, hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, congressional representation and much more.

The Census is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the latest census ratings, Louisiana is No. 45 of 50 states in self-reporting to the Census Bureau this year. Avoyelles Parish is 47th of 64 parishes with 49.3 percent self-reporting so far.

Deshotel said this is not acceptable.

“Every person who is under-counted in our state not only affects representation, but also equates to roughly $3,200 in lost federal funds per person.

“We stand to lose billions of dollars once again if the people of Avoyelles Parish do not 'Stand Up and Be Counted,'" Deshotel continued. "We must refuse to remain at the bottom.”

Avoyelles residents can respond to the 2020 Census online at my2020census.gov, by phone at 1-888-330-2020, or by attending one of the scheduled Census Drive events and let volunteers help you fill out the questionnaire.

Census responses are safe, secure and confidential.

The events will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Exact locations will be announced.

Currently scheduled communities and dates are:

Aug. 27 Moreauville/Bordelonville, Moreauville Community Center. May be rescheduled due to storms; Sept. 1 Plaucheville, Community Center; Sept. 2, Simmesport, Town Hall; Sept. 3, Hessmer, Fire Station; Sept. 8, Bunkie/Evergreen, Lyons Grocery Store; Sept. 9, APAC, during food distribution, near Health Unit, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Sept. 10, Marksville, two events, Council on Aging and Fire Station; Sept. 15, Mansura, Cochon de Lait Pavilion; Sept. 17, Cottonport, Community Center; Sept. 22, Effie, Walking Track; Sept. 24, Marksville, Walmart.