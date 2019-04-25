Deville Woman Killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

Avoyelles Parish – Earlier today, a crash involving three vehicles killed a woman from Deville, LA. All three drivers were properly restrained.

Troopers responded to the crash around 8:00 a.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 107, at LA Hwy 1196. The crash involved a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Joseph Hood (W/M 29 yoa) of Greenbrier, TN, a 2011 Ford Fusion, driven by Chloe Potmesil Bordelon (W/F 29 yoa), and a 2009 Honda SUV, driven by Heidi Patrice Maize (B/F 36 yoa) of Morgan City, LA. The Chevrolet was southbound on LA Hwy 107 when Hood failed to observe the southbound Ford stopped in the roadway, due to northbound traffic, preparing to turn left onto LA Hwy 1196. Hood’s failure to observe the vehicle stopped resulted in the Chevrolet colliding with the rear of the Ford. After the collision, debris from the vehicles struck the Honda.

Hood received minor injuries and was cited for failure to yield. Bordelon was pronounced dead. Maize was not injured.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts can greatly decrease the occupant’s chance of death and will greatly reduce the extent of injury.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 14 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 16 fatalities.