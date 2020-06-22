DNA used to solve equipment theft in Avoyelles Parish

Baton Rouge, La. (June 22, 2020) – Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said DNA was used to help solve an agriculture related theft. An Avoyelles Parish man is accused of stealing two GPS Systems from two tractors and with the unauthorized use of a tractor. The tractors involved belonged to two farmers in Avoyelles Parish.

Thirty-year-old Channing Lee Whiddon, 4785 Hwy. 1145, Mansura, La., was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission on June 20, 2020. Whiddon is charged with theft of property valued over $5,000 but less than $25,000, unauthorized use of a movable, and three counts of criminal damage to property valued at $47,000.

According to investigators, the LDAF received a complaint on May 9, 2019, from two farmers in Avoyelles Parish. The two farmers had three tractors parked in a field located near Mansura. Two of the three tractors had GPS Systems that were stolen from the tractors. A third tractor was stolen but recovered on Hwy. 452 north of Marksville. Two of the tractors involved received extensive electronic damage as a result of these crimes. Investigators obtained forensic evidence as part of this investigation linking the suspect to the crime. Evidence obtained at the scene and confirmed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab linked the suspect to the crime.

Strain said, “Once again, our investigators will use all angles and resources available to them to solve and deter crime. The extensive damage done to the equipment is very costly to repair. The theft also occurred during a time when the tractors were needed the most.”

The LDAF Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation, Region 3 Detectives and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.