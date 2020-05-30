'Dr. Mayor' calling it quits

After 60 years of being "an old-fashioned country doctor," Dr.Richard Michel is retiring at the age of 88.

The long-time physician and former mayor of Marksville has penciled his last day on the calendar as June 15. He turned 88 Wednesday (May 27).

Michel jokes that "I didn't go very far in life. I was born and raised in a house across the street from the Fire Station in downtown Marksville. The original Marksville Hospital where I practiced was across from City Hall,where Dr. McCann's office is now. My office is also close by."

After graduating as valedictorian of the Marksville High Class of 1950, Michel went to LSU to pursue his medical degree. He graduated from LSU Medical School in 1957 and entered the Air Force, where he served until 1960.

He married Margaret Bennett, from Hattiesburg, Miss., in 1956.

'ACCIDENTAL' CHOICE

While many know Michel for his chosen profession, many more know his name due to his "accidental" one.

"I never thought about going into politics," Michel said. "In 1976 I was raising cattle and had an accident. I broke two vertebrae in my back and I thought I'd never be able to continue cattle ranching."

While lying in his hospital bed, contemplating his future, he decided he would run for mayor in the next election.

In 1978 he was elected to the first of four terms. He chose not to seek re-election in 1994.

After sitting on the sidelines for four years, he came back in 1998 and served another three terms -- a combined total of 28 years as Marksville's chief executive.

His combination of careers led some to call him "Doctor Mayor."

In a way, Michel was following a family tradition.

"My great-grandfather Alfred Bordelon was mayor of Marksville at the turn of the century in 1900," Michel said. "I was mayor at the turn of this century."

Perhaps Michel would have continued leading his beloved hometown, possibly matching Simmesport's Leo Ehrhardt with 40 years in the mayor's office, had life not thrown him a curve."

When my wife died 11 years ago, it took the wind out of my sails and I just didn't have it in me to seek another term as mayor," he said.

They say politics is a disease that usually escalates into a desire for higher office. Michel had one such bout of that "disease" when he ran for state representative. He finished second behind Charles Riddle in 1992 and with drew before the runoff.

"I was named Avoyellean of the Year that year -- but not because I dropped out against Charlie," he said with a chuckle.

FOR THE BEST

In thinking back on that effort, he said it was for the best that he didn't win."

Dr. Don Hines was able to be a successful state senator and a practicing physician," Michel said of the late Bunkie family doctor/School Board member/senator. "I'm different. I don't think I could have done both."

He was able to juggle the duties of mayor with the responsibilities of a family physician, and does not regret his decision to go down that path.

"I decided to get into politics to help people," Michel said. "What I remember most about being in politics was helping people, people being appreciative and helping me, and accomplishing things that helped Marksville."

Michel said he knew nothing about politics when he was first elected to City Hall, "but I learned how to work things out."

Most people wouldn't begrudge an 88-year-old man his right to go home and relax. Michel's comments about his impending retirement sound almost like a "have to" than a "want to." It almost seems that if he had his d'ruthers, he would prefer to keep doing what he's been doing for over six decades.

"My body won't keep up with my mind," Michel said. "I say I'll go back and just raise my cattle, but now I'm mostly just looking at them.

"I've worked 20 hours a day for most of my life," he continued. "Now I guess it's time to slow down."