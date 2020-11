Mayor -- Town of Simmesport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 2 of 2 precincts

Votes

297

Leslie Draper III (DEM)

52%

24

Dannie W. Lemoine, Sr. (DEM)

4%

250

Ted Turner (IND)

44%

Total: 571

Unofficial Turnout: 59.5%