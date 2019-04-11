Driver killed in one-vehicle crash on I-49 early this morning

A fatal one-car accident on I-49 in Avoyelles Parish early this morning (April 11) may have been caused by a faulty tire, State Police said.

John R. Domingue, 60, of Scott was southbound on I-49 near the Avoyelles-Rapides line at about 1:10 a.m. when he lost control of his 1999 Ford pickup.

The truck ran off the road into the median, across the northbound lanes and struck the embankment.

Domingue was ejected from the vehicle and was dead at the scene.

State Police said the accident is still under investigation, but said Domingue may have lost control when his left front tire failed.

A State Police spokesman said seat belts “dramatically reduce your chance of being killed in a crash.” State law requires all vehicle occupants, regardless of seating position, to remain buckled while the vehicle is moving.

“Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes,” the spokesman added.

So far this year, Troop E has investigated 12 fatal traffic accidents resulting in 14 deaths.