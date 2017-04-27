Drummer sentenced to life in prison for murder of toddler

John Drummer Jr., convicted in January of the 2nd degree murder of a toddler in Bunkie, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.

A 12-member jury voted unanimously on Jan. 12 that Drummer was guilty of murdering Marcus Beal, who was just nine days short of his third birthday.

On Sept. 9, 2015, the parish The 911 Center received a call at 6:55 p.m. that a child in a Bunkie residence was not breathing. The toddler was taken by car to Bunkie General and admitted at 6:58 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m. Drummer was reportedly the boyfriend of the child's mother.

Due to the age of the victim, Drummer had originally been charged with 1st degree murder -- which can carry a death sentence. However, he was indicted on the lesser offense of 2nd degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without chance for probation or parole.

“This will not bring this child back, but at least we can say that justice was done,” District Attorney Charles Riddle said Thursday. "Assistant District Attorneys Mike Kelly and Tony Salario did an outstanding job of prosecuting this case,” Riddle added.

12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett presided over the trial and handed down the sentence.