With 6 of 6 precincts reporting:

City Judge -- City Court, City of Bunkie

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 6 of 6 precincts

Votes

1,119

Derrick "Digger" Earles (IND)

59%

775

Patrick Redmon (LBT)

41%

Total: 1,894

Unofficial Turnout: 65.9%