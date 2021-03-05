Early voting begins Saturday

Early voting for the March 20 elections will be held in the Avoyelles Parish Registrar of Voters Office on the second floor of the parish courthouse in Marksville this Saturday (March 6) and Monday- Saturday (March 8-13) of next week.

Voters may cast their ballot between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Those wishing to vote by mail-in ballot must request the ballot by March 16. Mail-in ballots must be received in the Registrar's Office by March 19 to be counted in the March 20 election.