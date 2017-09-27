Early voting for Oct. 14 election begins Saturday

Early voting for the Oct. 14 elections will begin this Saturday in the Avoyelles Registrar of Voters Office on the 2nd floor of the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville. It will continue Monday through Saturday next week. Voting will be allowed from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The last day to request absentee mail ballots is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots must be received by the registrar by Oct. 13.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 14.

There is a special election for state treasurer, three proposed constitutional amendments and renewal of a 4-mill parishwide property tax to support the parish health units on the ballot.

For more details on these elections, see this Sunday's Avoyelles Journal.