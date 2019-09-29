Early voting this week at Avoyelles Parish courthouse

Early voting for the Oct. 12 elections will be held Monday-Saturday (Sept. 30-Oct. 5) in the Registrar of Voters Office on the 2nd Floor of the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Elections to be decide include statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.

There are parishwide elections for sheriff and clerk of court.

There are five Police Jury races on the ballot.

There are three legislative elections on ballots in the parish. All voters are in State Representative District 28. Most of the parish is in Senate District 28 but those in north Avoyelles are in Senate District 32.

There is also a race for the parish’s Board of Elementary & Secondary Education representative in District 8.

There are also four constitutional amendments to be approved or rejected.