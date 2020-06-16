Echo man charged with attempted first degree murder, criminal sexual conduct

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has charged an Echo man with multiple counts of sexual abuse involving juveniles and other crimes including attempted first degree murder.

Following a long and extensive investigation after a complaint was filed on January 31, RPSO has arrested Joshua Wayne Dubroc, 37, with physical and criminal sexual abuse involving juveniles under the age of 13 in the Echo community.

RPSO also reported the State Department of Child & Family Services, has placed the victims with other family members and Dubroc has been prevented from having any contact.

Officials announced additional allegations along with the initial complaint during the investigation led to sufficient probable cause being established by authorities. Warrants for Dubroc’s arrest include 22 counts of molestation of a juvenile (victim under age 13), 22 counts of aggravated crimes against nature, one count of attempted first degree murder, 13 counts of aggravated second degree battery, 2 counts of second degree battery, 6 counts of cruelty to juveniles (aggravated assault) and 57 counts of hate crimes.

On June 16, Dubroc was taken into custody at his residence, on the 300 Block of River Road Echo. Dubroc was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and is currently being detained at the detention center. Bond has been set at $2,467,500.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood made the following statement on the incident: “The safety of our children is paramount and we will be vigilant in our enforcement.”

No other information has been released on the arrest at this time.