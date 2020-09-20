Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for heavy rains from Tropical Storm Beta

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging Louisianans in the path of Tropical Storm Beta to prepare for heavy rainfall and the threat of storm surge and flooding in certain regions of the state. Many homeowners and business owners in the potential impact areas are already dealing with recovery from Hurricane Laura.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Cameron Parish.

“We understand the threat of severe weather is even more of a risk in some areas at this time,” Edwards said. “We have started communication with our local partners as the storm approaches the state. GOHSEP’s Crisis Action Team remains activated to process any resources for local support. We encourage everyone to stay informed about the changing conditions and forecast. Follow the directions of your local officials to help you make safe decisions for you, your family and your business. We strongly urge everyone to check your supplies and review www.getagameplan.org for preparedness information.”

During this event, the National Weather Service indicates the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding and a slight risk of tornadoes. Water is already crossing some coastal routes. Motorists are reminded to avoid driving on flooded roadways. If debris from Hurricane Laura has been placed along roadways for pickup, residents should make sure it is not blocking drainage systems while there is a threat from Beta.

A list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website. Some things families will need in the event of evacuation or shelter-in-place is necessary include:

* A three to five day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil.

* One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

*A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications

*Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

*An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

*Sanitation supplies

*Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

*An extra pair of glasses

*Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

*Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

*Paper and pencil

*Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

*Infant formula and diapers

*Pet food and extra water