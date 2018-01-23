Effort underway to expand character education program in elementaries

Children can learn more from books than just the “Three R’s” of reading, writing and ‘rithmetic. They can also learn the “Three C’s” -- courtesy, citizenship and character. That is the philosophy behind the Ambassador Company’s Character Education Program for 1st and 4th graders.

The program has been in place at Marksville Elementary for several years. The company would like to expand into other elementary schools in the near future.

The program provides each child a book with several character-developing lessons.

Stacie Thomas is the public relations coordinator for Ambassador in this area.

Thomas said some schools work the lessons into the daily classroom activities while others send the books home for the children to work on them with their parents. The program is funded by sponsors, such as businesses, civic organizations and churches. She was in Marksville recently seeking sponsors for next school year’s books and said she will be in Avoyelles Parish several times a month.

IMPRESSIONABLE AGES

“We chose 1st and 4th grades for the program because those are impressionable ages,” Thomas said. “Each chapter in the book is a lesson. They learn the lesson and immediately apply it.”

The books include “talking points” in the back to help teachers or parents get the important lessons across to the child.

The 1st grade book is entitled “My Favorite Book.” The book teaches the child about how to be a polite student, how to treat others with kindness, to take pride in their community, to help with chores at home, etc. It also reinforces the classroom lessons on reading and writing. The book encourages the children to review the story with their parents. It also introduces them to being involved in their community.

The 4th grade book is “The Way To Go” and offers more detailed lessons to help older children understand important life lessons -- such as the death of a pet or person they care about, dealing with peer pressure, being a friend instead of a bully, etc.

In both grades, children select one of the sponsors of the program and write them a thank you note for sponsoring the book. This exercise teaches the importance of expressing gratitude to those who do something for them.

Thomas said those interested in sponsoring a program for a particular school can call her at 318-664-2977 to discuss the program.

‘NOT RELIGIOUS’

APSD Elementary Education Supervisor Celeste Voinche said the books “deal with being a good citizen, using good manners and being good to others. It is not religious in nature. “I think it is a good idea,” Voinche continued. “We stress literacy in the schools and believe in having books in children’s hands.”

She said the program does not cost the school or the district anything. Teachers have discretion in how to use the books.

“In 1st grade the teacher may be able to work the book into their classroom instruction time,” Voinche said. “In 4th grade, the students may be too busy preparing for LEAP tests to discuss the lessons in class. The books are sent home for the students to work with their parents.”

Voinche said she would like to see the program expanded into other elementaries.

Marksville Elementary Principal Dawn Pitre said the books fit in nicely with the school’s emphasis on positive character development.

“We focus on what we call the ‘Four Keys for Success’ -- responsibility, respect, perseverance and integrity,” Pitre said. “We stress these values all day. These books tie into what we are already doing.”

The books were not used in the first half of the year, when teachers were busy implementing other aspects of the “Four Keys” program. They will be handed out to 1st and 4th graders this month, the principal noted.

Pitre said that in the past, the books were handed out to students who then took them home to read and work with parents on the lessons.

This year, “we will use them in class and have a lesson,” she said. “At the end of the book, the children will have a keepsake they can take home with them.”