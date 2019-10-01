Efforts advance to put parish Health Unit in Simmesport

After more than a year of discussion and planning, the state has decided to open a parish health unit office in Simmesport.

The plan to open the health unit satellite office has been accepted “in concept,” but details still have to be worked out and a site has yet to be selected.

Police Juror Henry Moreau and Simmesport Mayor Leslie Draper III have led the effort to convince the state Health & Human Services of the need for another health unit on the far east side of the parish.

The unit would be similar to the satellite office in Bunkie.

At this time, Simmesport area residents needing Health Unit services must travel 22 miles to Marksville.

It was argued that making that trip can be challenging for low-income families and individuals using the Health Unit who may not have access to transportation to and from Marksville.

Prenatal health care, new baby wellness, check-ups and immunizations are some of the services provided by the Health Unit.

These and other health-related services are necessary to improving the quality of life for children and in ensuring healthy early childhood development.

There are several sites being considered and a budget has been established for the project.

Town officials had offered an area of the the Simmesport Community Center Complex, which it is leasing from the Avoyelles School Board. The property was once Dunbar High, then Simmesport Elementary and most recently a parish detention center for women.

There has also been property suggested near Town Hall and in other areas of town.

Dr. David Holcombe, administrator for the Region VI Office of Public Health, said making necessary renovations and repairs to the former school/ prison site “would be too expensive. Purchasing a particular piece of land for new construction was considered, but the cost of the land would not leave much to pay for construction.”

Holcombe said Simmesport State Bank has offered to donate property it owns. Moreau is president of the bank.

“If the property for the Health Unit is donated, then there would be money to pay to build the satellite office,” Holcombe said.

Ron Bordelon, of Pan American Engineers, serves as the parish engineer for the Police Jury. He said initial estimates for new construction are $250-300,000, but final plans have not been approved.

Bordelon said he is almost certain a health unit will be placed in Simmesport, but final decisions on the project will likely not be made until late this year or early next year.