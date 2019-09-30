Election laws will be enforced on Oct, 12

Candidates and concerned voters are reminded that there are certain rules that must be followed around polling places on election day. Clerk of Court Connie Desselle said those rules -- from vote-buying on down the list to casually talking about who you will vote for while standing in line to cast your ballot -- will be enforced.

“I want to assure the public voters that the Clerk of Court's Office will be reinforcing at our polling places and at our upcoming commissioner schools the importance of the oath that each commissioner takes to protect everyone's right to vote and to enforce election codes,” Clerk of Court Connie Desselle said.

Poll commissioners must attend training and are then tested on their knowledge by a representative of the Clerk’s office and a representative of the Secretary of State’s office concerning their duties and the election laws.

Things to remember include:

1. No electioneering is allowed within 600 feet of the polls and no sign can be on a vehicle within 600 feet of the polls.

2. No one is allowed inside the precinct to vote with a campaign shirt, hat, button, sticker or pin that has any candidate's advertisement on it. You will be asked to remove these items or told to leave the building to change your shirt. You can still vote, but not while wearing a campaign advertisement.

3. No commissioner who is an immediate family member of a candidate shall serve as a commissioner in charge or commissioner in the election.

4. Poll watchers hired by a candidate must present the commissioner a certificate signed in blue by the clerk and issued from the Clerk's office to be allowed to perform the duties set forth in the Secretary of State's Handbook.

A commissioner can report any infractions of their duties to the Clerk's office and proper personnel will be contacted in regards to the situation. Desselle said she has spoken to the Secretary of State’s Elections Division “and they will be in the district on election day for our complete access, if needed.”

Two employees from the Secretary of State warehouse will be assigned to the Clerk of Court staff all day to go on any calls “pertaining to equipment or machine problems at any of the precincts,” she said.

“If any election offenses are taken and reported to us, we will be in contact with personnel of the Secretary of State Department of Elections Compliance to handle and report these offenses in a professional manner,” she added.

The parish clerk of court is the chief elections officers in the parishes.

Desselle, who has worked in the Avoyelles clerk’s office for 22 years and became clerk in July when Connie Couvillon retired, said the Avoyelles office “takes pride in what we are entrusted to do and must comply with our duties as such.

“The Clerk of Court's Office will conduct all election duties with integrity and honesty and will be in total compliance with the election laws.”

She said she appreciates a local non-partisan voters group bringing the potential of vote-buying to light and expressing their concerns.

“Your right to vote is just that ----your right,” she said. “Thank you for being concerned about your parish election and taking pride in what you stand for.”