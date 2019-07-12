Emergency phone numbers listed for storm information

Avoyelles Parish is projected to receive winds of up to 40 mph this weekend.

Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said those needing shelter and seeking updates on storm damage in Avoyelles should call 211. Those seeking information on state highway closures should call 511.

Do not call 911 for these purposes. Call 911 in the event of an immediate emergency, Franks said.

Franks also said people should avoid driving during the storm. Not only is it unsafe for the driver, it can also impede emergency units responding to a call.