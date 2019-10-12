Final Avoyelles Parish election results

With all 49 precincts in Avoyelles Parish reporting, complete but unofficial results show Connie Desselle elected as clerk of court with 53.45 percent of the vote in a three-person race. Alissa Piazza Tassin had 37.78 percent and Chris Dupuy received 8.77 percent.

For sheriff, David Dauzat finished first among three candidates with 44.7 percent. Incumbent Doug Anderson received 33.93 percent and will face him in a runoff. Mansura Police Chief John Johnson finished third with 21.3 percent of the ballots.

There were five Police Jury seats contested. Long-time jurors Mark Borrel in District 3 and McKinley "Pop" Keller in District 6 were re-elected. First-term incumbents Marsha Wiley in District 1, Trent Clark in District 7 and Henry Moreau in District 9 were defeated.

Borrel received 54.61 percent of the vote over Russell Marcotte's 45.39. "Pop" Keller defeated Francis Keller by a 60.71 to 39.29 margin.

Former Police Juror Elzie Bryant defeated Wiley with 52.69 percent of the vote. Bobby Bordelon unseated Clark with 53.65 percent of the ballots cast. Jacob Coco outpolled Moreau, 66.56 percent to 33.44 percent.

In State Representative District 28, which is entirely within Avoyelles Parish, Daryl Deshotel had 61.28 percent of the vote over three other candidates to win election. Marcus Johnson received 17.52 percent, Donald Milligan had 16.2 percent and Ramondo Ramos received 5.01 percent.

Avoyelles voters tracked the state in putting Gov. John Bel Edwards as the top vote-getter with 40.15 percent -- lower than the statewide 46.6 percent. However, they picked their Republican congressman Ralph Abraham over businessman Eddie Rispone for the runner-up position, 35.93 to 21.99 percent. Rispone received 27.42 percent of the vote statewide to earn the right to face Edwards in the Nov. 16 runoff. Abraham came in third with 23.6 percent.

Heather Cloud defeated two former state representatives to win election to the Senate District 28 seat with 63.14 percent of the vote. Robert Johnson received 23.69 percent and H. Bernard LeBas had 13.16 percent. In Avoyelles, Cloud outpolled the home parish favorite Johnson, 51.54 percent to 44.79. LeBas received only 3.69 percent of the votes in Avoyelles.