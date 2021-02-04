Fire at Ranch House motel damages one room

A Thursday morning fire at Ranch House Motel in Marksville was contained to one room, Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon said.

Bordelon said there were no injuries. The fire is still under investigation and no other details -- including whether the room was occupied or vacant -- can be released, he said.

A State Fire Marshal's Office agent is on site this afternoon to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The motel is located at the north end of the city limits on La. Hwy 1.

Bordelon said the fire was reported at 9:45 a.m. and was extinguished quickly.