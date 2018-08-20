Five local arrests made in multi-agency crackdown

Five Avoyelles Parish residents were among 38 arrested in a two-day crackdown involving several law enforcement agencies in Central Louisiana.

The Multi-Agency Criminal Enforcement Detail not only made 38 arrests for various offenses last Thursday and Friday (Aug. 16-17), but also seized a number of suspected illegal drugs, several firearms and money believed earned through illegal enterprises.

Local arrests included:

-- Troy Boyer, 43, of Marksville, for distribution of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia

-- Doneshia Tompkins, 28, of Marksville, for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

-- Ronald Rowe Jr., 30, of Simmesport for 12 counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and three counts of contempt of court.

-- Alex S. Antoine, 41, of Marksville for three counts of cruelty to animals.

-- Brandon Johnson, 32, of Simmesport for forgery and three counts of contempt of court.

The other 33 arrests involved individuals in LaSalle, Rapides and Winn parishes and involved officers with the Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Alexandria Police Department, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to appropriate investigators.

Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the “Suspicious Activity” link.

Other arrests were:

Linda Kennedy, 44, Winnfield – possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason McDaniel, 32, Winnfield - possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia

Vivian McDaniel, 33, Winnfield - distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine (2 counts), possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia

Henry Jordan, 35, Winnfield - possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), failure to appear (2 counts)

Corey Thomas, 29, Winnfield - obtaining CDS by fraud

Damien Jewitt, 44, Winnfield - distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine) (2 counts), possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of firearm with CDS, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS I (marijuana)

Daniel DeSoto, 35, St. Maurice - possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia

Roger Gordon, 55, St. Maurice - possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court

Courtney White, 36, Deville - possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), probation violation warrant

Wesley Simon, 35, Pineville - contempt of court

Janaria Gray, 38, Pineville - contempt of court (2 counts)

Dominique Roland, 30, Alexandria - contempt of court

Michelle King, 39, Alexandria - SNAP benefits fraud warrant

Casey McLain, 34, Alexandria,- probation violation warrant

Laronne Dorty, 33, Alexandria - contempt of court

Darion J. McGlory, 22, Alexandria - contempt of court (2 counts)

Jasper J. Hawkins, 29, Alexandria - contempt of court (2 counts)

Corneisha M. Davis, 34, Alexandria - probation violation warrant

David M. Wood, 48, Alexandria - possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia

Richard C. Gholston, 31, Alexandria - possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott A. Selkurt, 66, Wisconsin - NCIC warrant – fugitive sex offender (Wisconsin)

Daniel Aikens, 36, Dry Prong - theft of a motor vehicle (warrant), theft over $1000 (warrant), contempt of court (2 counts)

Canaan Fryar, 32, Pineville - probation violation

Jade Holmes, 32, Pineville - contempt of court

Keltric King, 21, Alexandria - probation violation, contempt of court

Andy Simon, 35, Alexandria - second degree battery (warrant)

Shontrell Russaw, 30, Ball - possession of CDS I (marijuana), resisting arrest

Delvin Taylor, 30, Alexandria - filing a false report

Rocky Countee, 38, Alexandria - possession of CDS I (heroin)

Wei Hong, 52, Alexandria - pandering, money laundering, racketeering (APD)

Jun Xu, 53, Alexandria - prostitution by massage, pandering, money laundering, racketeering (APD)

Yanxia Wang, 54, Alexandria - prostitution by massage, pandering, money laundering, racketeering (APD)

Marsha Lonix, 55, Alexandria - aggravated battery