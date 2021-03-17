Florida woman charged with intent to distribute marijuana

A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop by Bunkie Police and charged with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Jane Pichardo, 39, of Jupiter, Fla., was booked at Avoyelles Parish Detention Center and was released on $26,550 bond.

Pichardo was reportedly traveling from Arizona to Florida when she was stopped on U.S. Hwy 71 in Bunkie, Bunkie P.D. said in a press release. Officers requested and were given permission to search the vehicle, at which time they found a duffel bag containing 799 tubes, each containing two grams of suspected marijuana. There were 49 grams of suspected THC wax and another bag with 32 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana. Bunkie P.D. estimated the street value of the drugs to be $30,000.