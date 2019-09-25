Full house welcomes governor to Avoyelles Parish

There was a full house on hand to welcome Gov. John Bel Edwards this past Sunday at the Bethune Community Center in Marksville.

Marksville Mayor John Lemoine presented Edwards with the ceremonial “key to the city,” and joked that only other governor who has recently come to Marksville was “our hometown governor, Edwin Edwards. I guess it’s an Edwards thing to come here.”

The governor also heard two local choirs -- the St. Cecilia Chorale and the Sacred Heart School Choir, which performed at the event.

While the main purpose of the visit was to meet the public, the event was also definitely a political outing for Edwards, who has two strong Republican opponents and a few other challengers in his re-election bid.

Chants of “four more years” broke out a few times during his brief talk to the crowd in the Bethune Center.

Edwards made his main campaign points during his remarks. He noted the state has gone from having a $2 billion budget deficit to having a $500 million surplus over the past four years.

He said he has worked with Democrats, Republicans and Independents to make progress in the state.

The expansion of Medicaid in the state has put Louisiana below the national average for uninsured individuals. The rate of 8 percent is about half what the rate was when he took office, he said.

That expansion, which was among the first things he did as governor, has “saved money, saved rural hospitals and, I believe, saved lives,” Edwards said.

BENEFITS TO AVOYELLES

Edwards pointed out that the improved state financial position has allowed three improvements in Avoyelles Parish -- and throughout the state.

One is that it has allowed Avoyelles Parish teachers to get their first pay raise in 10 years. The Legislature approved raising teacher pay this past session.

There will also be money available to improve roads, bridges and drainage. Edwards said some of that state money will likely find its way to Avoyelles Parish.

Another local benefit of the improved state financial picture is that “we have finally been able to open the center for juveniles in Bunkie.”

Edwards said the much-needed juvenile detention center had been constructed but was allowed to sit empty and unused because the state could not get its budget deficit under control.

“As soon as we fixed our deficit, we opened the center,” Edwards said, “and it is already making a difference for our youth.”

He added that it is also making a difference in the economy of Bunkie, Avoyelles Parish and neighboring communities with the creation of over 126 jobs at the center.

Edwards received applause when he said he was proud to be able to stand before the crowd and say that Louisiana no longer has the highest incarceration rate in the nation.

An early-release program for non-violent offenders and other reform initiatives has resulted in saving money and in lower crime rates, Edwards said.

More emphasis is being placed on preparing inmates for life outside of prison.

Edwards said 95 percent of those in prison “will get out someday, but we weren’t preparing them for re-entering society.”

COULD END OCT. 12

Edwards also received cheers when he mentioned the race for governor could end Oct. 12. If Edwards receives over 50 percent of the votes cast in the election, he would win re-election.

If he falls short of the “50 percent plus one vote” needed for election, the top two candidates would continue campaigning until the Nov. 16 run-off election.

Francine Sons of Hessmer said she enjoyed meeting the governor and listening to his remarks outlining “the progressive things that have happened in the state since he was elected.

“I believe we should not be moving backward, but keep moving forward,” she said. “It was nice to hear some positive numbers being mentioned instead of negative ones.”

Alayna Jeansonne, 10, is a 4th grade member of the Sacred Heart School Choir.

She was enjoying a cup of punch and a cake when asked what she thought about meeting the governor at the event.

“I think it was pretty cool to hear what the governor had to say about all the things he has done for the state,” Alayna said.

She and other choir members were also able to shake his hand and talk to him, which she also said was “cool.”

“He’s a really nice person,” Alayna added.