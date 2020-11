Alderman -- District 1, Town of Simmesport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 1 of 1 precincts

Votes

90

Glenn Gautreaux (REP)

67%

44

Annie "Red" Lofton (DEM)

33%

Total: 134

Unofficial Turnout: 54.0%