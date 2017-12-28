Gonzales man arrested for night hunting on I-49 in Avoyelles

A Gonzales man was arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents for alleged hunting violations on Tuesday, Dec. 26, in Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes.

Agents arrested Logan M. Collins, age 27, for taking deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public highway, hunting from a moving vehicle, and possessing a stolen 12-gauge shotgun. Collins was also issued citations from Louisiana State Police for several traffic and vehicle violations.

LDWF agents were called by Louisiana State Police to assist with a traffic stop on Interstate 49 in St. Landry Parish around 1 a.m. When agents arrived on the scene they found two freshly killed deer in the bed of Collins’ vehicle.

During questioning Collins confessed to killing the deer off of I-49 at night on the Acadiana Conservation Corridor Wildlife Management Area in Avoyelles Parish. After searching the vehicle, agents found Collins in possession of two pistols, two shotguns and three rifles. Agents then learned that one of the shotguns was reported stolen from the Lake Charles area in April of 2017.

Agents booked Collins into the St. Landry Parish Jail and then transported and booked him into the Avoyelles Detention Center #1. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Agents seized the seven firearms and the two deer.

Taking deer during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries a $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting from a public road brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Possession of a stolen firearm carries one to five years in jail.

Collins may also be charged with civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer totaling $3,249.