Governor John Bel Edwards Declares November American Indian Heritage Month in Louisiana

Marskville, LA – (Nov. 8, 2019) – Governor John Bel Edwards and State Representative Robert Johnson of District 28 recently worked with The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana to establish November as American Indian Heritage Month in Louisiana. The proclamation, released today by the Governor, states that this celebration of Native American culture was established in gratitude of the many contributions Louisiana Tribal communities have made to the state.

“We are grateful to Governor Edwards and State Representative Robert Johnson for the recognition and acknowledgement of our contributions and the state-wide celebration of our culture through this dedicated month of Tribal appreciation,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. “Our Tribe will use the month of November to continue the celebration of our heritage. As a nationally recognized Tribe, we strive to always share our history and many traditions with our fellow Louisianians.”

The United States has celebrated Native American Awareness Week since 1976 and recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President George H.W. Bush in August 1990. In recent years, President Donald Trump has designated the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month. Gov. Edwards’ proclamation serves as a means to localize the movement and honor the contributions of Louisiana’s Native American Tribes specifically.

“American Indian Tribes are woven tightly into the fabric of our history as a state,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Tribes like the Tunica-Biloxi have enhanced the freedom, prosperity and success of Louisiana for centuries. This is why it is essential that Louisiana citizens learn about the rich history and contributions of the Tribes native to our area.”

Throughout the month of November, community celebrations will take place dedicated to the culture, artistry and history of the Tunica-Biloxi, as well as other tribes throughout the state.

For more information on the history, programs and activities of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit - https://www.tunicabiloxi.org.