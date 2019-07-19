Hessmer asks court to rule on Police Department cell phone bill

As expected, Hessmer’s mayor and aldermen have filed a motion asking the 12th Judicial District Court to rule on whether the village owes a past due bill to Verizon Wireless Services for cell phone services they contend were never authorized.

Police Chief Kenneth Smith maintains the contract for the Police Department cell phone service was justified.

The Village Council has refused to pay the bill, which totals $2,702.45.

The motion, filed on June 26 by Municipal Attorney Brandon Scott, declares Hessmer was “never legally bound to Verizon Wireless for any purported cell phone contract” and asks the 12th Judicial District judges to declare “any alleged contract between the Village of Hessmer and Verizon Wireless is null.”

The motion contends the state Lawrason Act for municipal governments gives the mayor -- with council approval -- the sole authority to sign a contract for the municipality.

It claims the mayor and council never authorized a contract with Verizon and that a police officer “acting on behalf of the the chief, attempted to legally obligate the village to a wireless phone plan” while Smith was on vacation.

Verizon ended its cell phone service to the police department on April 1.

Smith has obtained funding through private donations and other sources to pay for cell phones for the department.