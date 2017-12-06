HESSMER MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE COUNTS OF BURGLARY

A suspect in three Hessmer home burglaries, and possibly in others in the area, was arrested by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives on Monday (Dec. 4).

Chaz A. McClenny, 36, of 155 JJ Lane in Hessmer was arrested at his home. He was booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 on three counts of simple burglary where he was being held on $50,000 bond.

During a search of McClenny’s residence, investigators found electronics, jewelry, power tools, prescription medication and clothing believed to have been taken from homes in the Hessmer area, Sheriff Doug Anderson said.

McClenny is implicated in additional burglaries in the area and the case is still under investigation, Anderson added.