High speed chase follows Marksville shooting

Marksville Police are investigating a shooting at the old school basketball park on M. L. K. Tuesday evening. The victim was shot twice in the chest at close range and is currently at Avoyelles hospital. The alleged shooter shot the victim for unknown reasons and then fled from the scene in his vehicle. The chase went towards the the Mansura area and ended at the intersection of La. Hwys 29 and 114 at Longbridge. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. No further information at this time as police continue to investigate.