The historic Bennett Barton Joffrion home in Longbridge destroyed by fire

A historic home in Long Bridge was destroyed by fire on Friday morning, May 18. The cause of the fire has not been released as of Friday afternoon and no one was hurt in the blaze.

The Bennett Barton Joffrion home located at 7078 La. Highway 29. The home was completely destroyed but some parts of the home was still standing after the fire.

According to Donald Milligan at the 911 Center a call was received at 10:06 a.m. on Friday. The first fire unit, from Moreauville, arrived at 10:13 a.m.

A total of 11 fire departments responded to the scene. The last of the fire departments left the scene at 1:30 p.m.

Firemen from Moreauville, Simmesport, Bordelonville, Bunkie, Evergreen, Hessmer, Mansura, Marksville, Dupont, Cottonport, and Plaucheville responded to the fire.

During the fire, some of the Joffrion family members traveled to the scene as the family home burned.