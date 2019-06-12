Homes evacuated during Simmesport gas leak

Residents of Lincoln and two surrounding streets in Simmesport are currently being evacuated. Authorities are reporting a natural gas line is leaking on Lincoln Street.

The areas of Lincoln Street, Juneau Street and Carver Street are evacuated until further notice. The gas has been shut off to the entire town. Simmesport Mayor Leslie Draper said the leak should be contained in 2-3 hours.

Draper estimated 80 to 100 people of the near 2,000 residents are impacted by the evacuation. He said that the town has had issues with older infrastructures in past years.