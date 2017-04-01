House fire claims the life of a 96 year old Deville woman

Deville, LA – State Fire Marshal investigators continue to look into the circumstances of a residential structure fire where the body of a 96-year-old woman was recovered Friday night.

Investigators were dispatched to 97 Truman Cole Road in Deville where local fire crews responded to a report of a fire minutes before 7:00 p.m. Friday. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the manufactured home fully engulfed in flames, with the structure’s roof having completely collapsed.

After suppressing the fire, firefighters located the body of Lela M. Cole within the charred remnants of the structure. The victim’s body was later released to the Rapides Parish Coroner for autopsy after being examined by investigators.

A second occupant of the home, the victim’s son, David Cole, 68, was transported to Cabrini Hospital after suffering 2nd and 3rd degree burns to his face and hands.

While this investigation continues, investigators have determined that the fire originated in the living room near a sofa and electrical causes are suspected.

The home had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.