Hurricane Zeta's path moves away from Avoyelles

With Hurricane Zeta still about 30 hours away from the Louisiana Gulf Coast, it now appears Avoyelles Parish could be outside of the area expected to receive any significant impact.

Zeta may still be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits the marshlands south of Houma between 7-8 p.m. Wednesday. If it continues on the projected route of a 45-degree angle, the storm will be heading away from Avoyelles as it travels inland. That path will take it close to New Orleans and Hammond before the eye leaves Louisiana

Avoyelles may get 1-2 inches of rain from Zeta according to latest projections. It is not expected to have any risk to life or of serious property damage.

Zeta is the seventh storm of the season that has, at one time or another in its brief life, had Avoyelles in its crosshairs. The Crossroads Parish sustained some wind damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta and heavy rains from Tropical Storm Beta. Hurricane Marco was broken up by wind shear just before making landfall, which reduced his threat to mostly rain. Tropical Storm Cristobal changed course and had little effect on the parish. Sally moved east to the Alabama-Florida border and had no effect on Avoyelles.