Joe Simon moving CSI Records to Simmesport

Simmesport native Joe Simon -- a Grammy award winning singer who went from singing Soul to saving souls --is moving his record company from his current home of Chicago to his hometown of Simmesport.

“It is an honor for me to move our record company, Chicago Simmesport International (CSI) Records Inc. to Simmesport, La.” Simon said. “CSI Records will create jobs as well as train and teach the local Simmesport community the necessary skills and responsibilities to operate the record company.”

Simon, now known as Bishop Joe Simon, was a top R&B and Soul performer in the 1960s and ‘70s before he left the world of popular music in 1981 to dedicate his life to full-time Gospel ministry.

He had 51 songs on the U.S. Pop and R&B charts from 1964-1981, including eight U.S. Top 40 and 38 R&B Top 40. He also charted 13 times in Canada.

Among his many awards was the Grammy for Best Male R&B Male Artist for 1970. He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

He has combined his love of music with his love of God with several albums since entering the ministry.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH

Simon will be operating a community outreach ministry in partnership with the Town of Simmesport in the Community Center occupying the former Simmesport Elementary/ Dunbar High complex.

The town has a long-term lease agreement with the Avoyelles School Board but may opt to purchase the property in the future.

Simon’s programs focus on education, work training and other community improvement efforts.

He will be joined by Dallas businessman Mike Wilson’s Philemon Project, which combines a Christian philosophy with well-ground work training and actual production of custom millwork and other products for customers of his Sophia Design Group.

Simon said those working at CSI Records will be taught managing, marketing, promotion, recording, engineering, production, digital media and digital distribution skills.

“The primary functions of the record company will be carried out by local members of the Simmesport community,” Simon said. “We will also create community youth choirs.

The record company produces Gospel music -- primarily Simon’s at this time. He said the label will be adding more artists, with the first album to be recorded in Simmesport to be the still-to-be-created Simmesport Community Youth Choir.

The choir will consist of boys and girls ages 8-11. Simon said it will represent the entire area -- Simmesport, Avoyelles Parish, neighboring communities -- and will be a racially integrated group.

“I would not be part of anything that was not integrated,” Simon said.

‘FOCUS ON YOUTH’

“We must teach, train and focus on our youth and young adults because the young generation is definitely the connection to our communities, cities, states and universe,” Simon said. “Throughout my career, I always wanted to do something special for my hometown community. I am very appreciative for this great opportunity. Special thanks to Mayor Leslie Draper and the Town of Simmesport.”

Draper said town officials “are really excited about this. We have been working on it for awhile. It should really impact the town, not only economically but in providing opportunities for people of all generations.”

He said the recording company’s presence in the center “will be a major attraction to our Simmesport Community Complex.

“We perceive that CSI Records will be instrumental in maximizing the potential of the hopeful and talented citizens of our community,” Draper continued. “We anticipate it provoking entrepreneurship, educational opportunities and providing the skill sets to expand the capacity of all who embrace the many functions of CSI Records.”

The mayor said Simon’s decision to move the company to Simmesport is “an amazing opportunity for community development, as well as local undiscovered artists, present dreamers and generations to come to reach possibilities.”

Draper said Simon’s and Wilson’s programs should be in place and operational by Spring.

“We will be holding a job fair for the Philemon Project in the near future,” he noted.

Simon and Wilson will also both be in town in the next few weeks to work on details of establishing their programs in the center.

“I don’t believe God blessed me to be selfish,” Simon said. “Music is a language -- a universal language for all mankind -- and I believe it is fitting that we begin this project with music.

“There’s a lot going on,” he continued. “Just because you don’t see it on the surface doesn’t mean there’s not a lot being done that you can’t see.”

`He said the record company “is an independent entity, so it is easier to move it and begin the overall project with it while we work to prepare the other programs.”

Simon said he plans to be involved in the Simmesport project, but intends for local people to manage the Outreach Ministry programs and the record company.