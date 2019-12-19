Joey Frank retires as Bunkie fire chief

After 29 years as Bunkie’s fire chief, Joey Frank is hanging up his suspenders just in time to watch the big game on New Year’s Day.

Well, not exactly.

While Frank is retiring from his Bunkie Fire Department job, it just gives him more time to devote to his other job, director of the parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Frank was recognized at the Bunkie City Council meeting on Dec. 12 with a resolution noting his “29 outstanding years of service to the city.”

“Joey Frank has earned the admiration and respect of his fellow workers and citizens for his dedication, enthusiasm, professionalism and hard work,” the resolution stated, adding that he has made “a number of significant contributions to the city.”

Assistant Fire Chief Nicholas Ducote was appointed to serve as acting chief from Jan. 1 until the council meeting on Jan. 9, when a permanent fire chief will be appointed.

Ducote has been a full-time firefighter for about 10 years and assistant chief for about eight.

REFLECTIONS

Reflecting on his 29 years as chief and almost 40 years as a firefighter, Frank said he has a lot of good memories of people he worked with and people he helped during some of their most stressful times.

There are also heartbreaking memories of traffic accidents or structure fires that claimed lives and the devastating fear of losing a treasured structure to fire.

Frank was working for Rabalais Tractor Co. in Bunkie when he became a volunteer fireman in October 1980.

On July 10, 1990 -- after completing all necessary training for certification -- he was named full-time fire chief.

Over the years he has served on the parish’s 911 Board, including a term as chairman. He has been president of the Fire District 2 board for the past 12 years.

He is also involved in other aspects of his community that don’t involve firetrucks, sirens and hoses.

“I have been involved with Corn Festival for 30 years,” Frank said. “I’ve been a co-chairman for about 10 of those.”

He was named OEP director six years ago. He said the job is much more demanding now than when he accepted it as a part-time position.

“It is not a part-time position any more,” he said. “FEMA has added a lot more restrictions and regulations on what we have to do in connection with grants for projects related to natural emergencies.”

FULL-TIME OEP

In October, the Police Jury made the position full-time, effective Jan. 1, with Frank to continue serving as director.

Documentation is a key responsibility in the OEP programs, Frank noted. If every expense is not carefully documented, FEMA will demand the parish repay whatever federal funds it received to address the emergency.

Frank said the biggest fire he worked was probably the one on Main Street in Bunkie in the 1980s. The fire destroyed the Bailey Theater and Brown’s Furniture Store.

“To me, the most emotionally devastating fire was at David Haas Memorial Methodist Church,” Frank said. “It meant a lot to me to attend the first service after it was rebuilt and to see that they were able to preserve most of the outer appearance of the church and rebuild the inside.”

Frank said there have been five people killed in fires while he was chief.

He was present when a Lone Pine firefighter helping Bunkie F.D. on a hazardous materials clean-up was struck and killed by a vehicle that went around barricades on La. Hwy 115 near I-49.

“To have to deliver news to a firefighter’s family that their loved one was killed on duty is something you will never forget,” he said.

Frank has worked countless accidents and several fatalities.

“The worst, for me, is when a child is killed,” he noted.

Frank said he has been fortunate to have good men and women working with him during his career.

“I always say they do not work FOR me, they work WITH me,” he said. “We are a team and we all have to work together to get the job done.”

BUNKIE NATIVE

Frank is a native of Bunkie and said he has never wanted to live anywhere else.

“I’ve been here 59 years,” he said. He graduated from Bunkie High in 1979.

He has two grown children, Thomas Frank of Bunkie and Kayla Frank of Alexandria. His fiance is Laura Gaspard.

Frank said he owes his family thanks for supporting him during his career.

“My children missed out on a lot because of my work,” Frank said, “but they always supported me.”

While some things will be changing, others won’t.

“I love my town and I will still be involved in this community,” Frank said. “I will assist in any way I can. I will still be involved in the Chamber of Commerce and the Corn Festival -- and, hopefully, as a volunteer fireman.”