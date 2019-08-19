Johnson qualifies for Senate District 28 race

{Editor’s note: The following is an announcement by a candidate in the October elections.}

State Representative Robert Johnson has qualified to run for the 28th District of the Louisiana State Senate.

“I want to continue my fight for the people in the state senate,” Johnson said. “I will work with anyone and any party to help the great state of Louisiana to create more and better paying jobs, improve education for our children and fight for what’s right.”

As state representative, Johnson successfully fought to defeat former Governor Bobby Jindal’s disastrous prison privatization plan, passed a common sense and bi-partisan prescription drug reform bill that lowered prescription drug costs for Louisianans, and working with current Governor John Bel Edwards, to deliver access to affordable healthcare to thousands of hard-working people in the state.

“When former governor Bobby Jindal tried to privatize our prison, I stood up to him and saved more than 400 jobs here. That’s an annual payroll of $21 million,” Johnson said. “That’s the kind of effective leadership you can count on with me as your state senator.”

Johnson noted his focus on the high cost of car insurance is also paying dividends to the people of Louisiana. “Big car insurance companies are now reducing rates across Louisiana because of the pressure I brought to bear on them in the legislature. I will continue that fight it the state senate.”

Johnson said his views and values reflect those of the 28th district.

“I am 100 percent pro-life and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment with the voting record to prove it,” Johnson said. “I’ve made a difference by bringing more than $85 million into our area to create jobs and improve our local roads and bridges. I’ve made a difference for families and small businesses and I will continue to fight those fights.”

Johnson said, “My priorities in the state senate will be to continue to work on innovative ways to reduce the cost of prescription drugs and car insurance while keeping taxes low and creating more and better jobs.”

Johnson also referenced his success in bringing the state’s new Juvenile Justice Center to the 28th District.

“We secured $22 million to construct this new facility, creating local jobs through a local contractor. This center added more than 120 new jobs to our area with an annual payroll of over $8 million. This center has an additional economic impact of $2 million to the local economy,” Johnson said.

“Together we’ve made so much progress but there’s so much more to do. Our schools can be better, our economy can be stronger, healthcare and prescription drugs can and should cost less,” said Johnson. “And those are the battles I want to fight for you in the state senate.”

“We’re not going to just dream of making a better Louisiana. We’re going to build one by working together,” Johnson said.