Jones, Roy re-elected to lead Avoyelles Police Jury -- again

In what some may call a “habit” and others an “addiction,” the Avoyelles Police Jury re-elected the administrative team of Charles Jones as president and Kirby Roy as vice president. It is the sixth time jurors have voted for the duo nicknamed “Chirby.”

Jones was first elected to the top spot in January 2013 -- a few months after being elected to the jury in late 2012. The election had been delayed a year due to a reapportionment dispute.

His vice president was George Mayeaux. When Mayeaux resigned from the jury later that year, Roy was elected to the vice presidency.

Jurors have said the two men border on being workaholics when it comes to taking care of parish business and stepping up to do what needs to be done. They brag to jurors in other parishes that Jones is the “hardest working president in the state.”

Some have confessed that Jones has “spoiled” them by being ready and able to research difficult issues, make numerous calls to state and federal officials and hit the road to attend face-to-face meetings locally and around the state when necessary.

When there was discussion on changing from a police jury to a parish council/parish president form of government, the comment was made that the parish already has someone doing the Council President job, but without the $100,000 salary paid the presidents of nearby parish council parishes.

A few years ago, Jones and Roy both said they would not stand for re-election to the positions, saying they wanted other jurors to have the opportunity to serve. When the next January rolled around, both were nominated and elected unanimously.

There was no one nominated to oppose either man at the Jan. 9 meeting.

Jones thanked jurors for their confidence in him.

He said the secret to success for the Police Jury is not who sits as its officers, but “in team work. We work together to accomplish our goals and to serve the public. Everything we do is for the betterment of everyone who lives in this parish.”

Jones said the jury “is doing the best we can with what we have.” He confessed to being “conservative” in addressing spending and budgeting issues.

LIVE WITHIN MEANS

“We have an obligation to live within our means, even when there are pressures to extend ourselves financially,” he noted.

He was referring to complaints last year when it was reported that all of the jury’s accounts have what most consider to be sizeable reserves. Some constituents complained that those funds should be used on roads, bridges, drainage or other improvements and services rather than sitting idle and unused.

Jurors have been told by auditors that most of their accounts -- especially the General Fund, which has run a deficit for the past few years and required dipping into its reserve -- do not have enough reserves to operate more than a few months in the event of a dramatic drop in revenue.

While it might be good politics to “spend down” reserves in the public works accounts, it would not be sound economics, Jones said.

JONES, ROY BACKGROUNDS

Jones is a retired U.S. Army colonel who served two combat tours in Vietnam, the first as an infantryman and the second as a helicopter pilot. He served assignments at the U.S. embassy in the Philippines and at the Pentagon as well as Army posts in this country and foreign nations.

Upon retirement, he returned to Marksville where he participated in the “troops to teachers” program and became a teacher at Marksville High. He also served as assistant principal and principal until his retirement.

Prior to being elected to the Police Jury, Jones served on the Avoyelles Parish Planning Commission. He was also president for 10 years of both the parish chapter of the NAACP and the parish Indigent Defender Board.

Roy has served on the Police Jury for 13 of the last 18 years. He served as president for four of those years. He has taught in Avoyelles Parish schools for 41 years, with 23 of those coaching basketball, baseball and softball at Hessmer High and then Marksville High schools.

He is currently the Jobs for America’s Graduates instructor at Marksville High and serves as the Avoyelles Parish School District’s athletic director.

He ran for state representative twice, in 2007 and 2011. He served as the Republican state chairman from 2000-2007.

In his brief comments to jurors, Jones praised the many citizens who volunteer their time and expertise to help the jury address issues. He said there are many who are always willing to step forward, roll up their sleeves and dive in to address disasters and other problems facing the parish.

Jones was born and raised in Marksville and “will probably remain in Marksville for the rest of my life,” he said.

Even if given an opportunity to live elsewhere, Jones said, “I don’t know that I would want to live anywhere else.”