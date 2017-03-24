Jury calls three times for info during deliberations
Fri, 03/24/2017 - 9:18pm Tiffany Trichell
The jury is still deliberating in the trial for Derrick Stafford. Since deliberations began the jury has asked three times for more information since entering the jury room. Media outlets from national, state and local outlets are still on the scene awaiting a verdict.
If a decision is not made tonight, it is expected they could be sequestered until tomorrow.
Louisiana State Troopers have shown up to the courthouse.