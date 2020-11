Alderman -- District 2, Town of Simmesport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 1 of 1 precincts

Votes

82

Tiesha J. Kennedy (DEM)

57%

48

Kenneth Marsh (DEM)

34%

13

Marsha J. Strong (DEM)

9%

Total: 143

Unofficial Turnout: 66.2%