La Hwy 1 to be closed at Morganza Control Structure Sunday

Thu, 05/30/2019 - 9:21am
Traffic must detour using La. Hwy 105 at Simmesport and US 190 at Krotz Springs

La. Hwy 1 will be closed from dawn to 6 p.m. Sunday (June 2) due to the opening of Morganza Spillway that day, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said.

Northbound traffic should detour by taking U.S. 190 to Krotz Springs and then La. Hwy 105 to Simmesport. Southbound traffic should take La. Hwy 105 at Simmesport to Krotz Springs and then continue south on U.S. 190.

The time period for the closure could be adjusted, PCSO noted.

