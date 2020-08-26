Laura strengthens overnight

Below is the 6 am update from the National Weather Service on Hurricane Laura:

Hurricane Laura Local Statement Advisory Number 26

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA AL132020

449 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

This product covers Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas

**Hurricane Laura continues to intensify and is expected to

strengthen to a dangerous major hurricane prior to landfall.**

NEW INFORMATION

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for

Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis,

Orange, Vermilion, and West Cameron

- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Allen, Beauregard,

Evangeline, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Rapides,

Southern Jasper, Southern Newton, Tyler, and Vernon

- A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane

Watch are in effect for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, and St. Mary

- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Avoyelles, Lafayette,

St. Landry, and Upper St. Martin

* STORM INFORMATION:

- About 300 miles south-southeast of Cameron LA or about 250

miles south of Morgan City LA

- 26.1N 90.7W

- Storm Intensity 110 mph

- Movement Northwest or 310 degrees at 15 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Laura was located

near latitude 26.1 North, longitude 90.7 West. Laura is moving

toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this general motion

should continue today, and a north-northwestward motion is forecast

tonight. On the forecast track, Laura should approach the Upper

Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts on this evening and move inland

near those areas tonight or Thursday morning.

Laura continues to intensify and will arrive as a major hurricane

tonight. Expected storm surge values have increased reaching a

maximum of 10 to 15 ft. This will result in life threatening

inundation. Evacuate immediately if you are within an area where

this extreme surge may occur. Also a significant surge will occur up

the lower Neches, Sabine, Calcasieu, Mermentau, and Vermilion River

basins.

Heavy rain producing bands of showers and a few thunderstorms will

begin to advance inland this afternoon as Laura continues its

northwest approach, then expand northward overnight as Laura moves

inland. A moderate to high risk of flash flooding will result.

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible across the area.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to spread across southwest

Louisiana this afternoon and southeast Texas this evening. Hurricane

force winds, especially in frequent gusts, will be likely beginning

Wednesday night across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas

continuing into Thursday morning up into upper southeast Texas and

west central Louisiana.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

* SURGE:

Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic

impacts across lower southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.

Potential impacts in this area include:

- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly

accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to

buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded

from considerable floating debris. Locations may be

uninhabitable for an extended period.

- Escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely

flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed

or overtopped.

- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

- Massive damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Numerous small

craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and

stranded.

* WIND:

Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts

across southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Potential impacts in

this area include:

- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof

and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage

greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations

may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Many bridges and access routes

impassable.

- Widespread power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible

extensive impacts across southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Potential impacts include:

- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in

multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may

become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may

become stressed.

- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed

away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.

Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.

Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

* TORNADOES:

Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited across

Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Potential impacts include:

- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power

and communications disruptions.

- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys

toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,

large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees

knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats

pulled from moorings.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

For those not under evacuation orders, assess

the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If

you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do

not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation

orders.

If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind

and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit.

Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.

Let others know where you are going prior to

departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid

distracted driving.

If evacuating, follow designated evacuation

routes. Seek traffic information on roadway signs, the radio, and

from official sources.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies

kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your

home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging

wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the

center of the storm.

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or

on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor

drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to

move to safe shelter on higher ground.

Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that

are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of

others.

When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded

as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of

strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness

activities to become unsafe.

Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for

weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away

from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital

contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.

Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are

unable to make personal preparations.

If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which

you are located and where it is relative to current watches and

warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their

onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially

pertaining to area visitors.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news

outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes

to the forecast.

There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways

to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Lake Charles LA around 11 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.

