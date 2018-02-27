LDWF Announces Road Closures in Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed Cas-cas Road at the Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) due to flooding. Other roads will be closed on the WMA as water continues to rise.

Increasing water levels in associated river systems and heavy rainfall has caused flooding on these roads. Once the water recedes, LDWF will inspect, repair and reopen the roads when deemed safe for travel.

Grassy Lake WMA is located in northeastern Avoyelles Parish, approximately 12 miles from Bordelonville. For information on this WMA, go to http://www.wlf.la.gov/wma/36994 .

Other road closures

Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed several roads to vehicle traffic at the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA) due to flooding, including Dobbs Bay Road, Union Point Road, Lincecum Road, Blackhawk Road and the partial closure of Blount Road paralleling Patton Lake Loop Road.

Increasing water levels in associated river systems and heavy rainfall has caused flooding on these roads. Once the water recedes, LDWF will inspect, repair and reopen the roads when deemed safe for travel.

Richard K. Yancey WMA is located approximately 35 miles south of Ferriday on Louisiana Highway 15 in lower Concordia Parish. For information on this WMA, go to http://www.wlf.la.gov/wma/36994 .

Dewey W. Wills Wildlife Management Area

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will close Sandy Bayou Road and Muddy Bayou Road from Deville Crossing to Nolan Bayou Road at Dewey W. Wills Wildlife Management Area (WMA) once the water level on Larto Lake reaches 42 feet mean sea level (MSL), which is expected Tuesday (Feb. 27).

In addition, the portion of Hunt Road located south of the diversion canal will be closed to all traffic once the water level on Larto Lake reaches 45 feet MSL, which is expected Friday (March 2).

Current water level for the Larto Lake Gauge is available at: http://rivergages.mvr.usace.army.mil/WaterControl/stationinfo2.cfm?sid=C...

ATV/UTV usage on the WMA will be permitted for access to Sandy Bayou Road.

Increasing water levels in the Mississippi, Black and associated river systems will create backwater flooding on these roads. Once the water recedes and conditions allow, the roads will be reopened.

Dewey W. Wills WMA is located in the southern portion of LaSalle and Catahoula parishes in central Louisiana approximately 20 miles northeast of Alexandria. For more information on the WMA, go to: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma/2753 .