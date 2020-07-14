Legislators' 'Town Hall' review of recent sessions to be broadcast Thursday

Tue, 07/14/2020 - 9:13am

Avoyelles Parish legislators will conduct a "Town Hall" meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday (July 16) live on KAPB Radio, FM 97.7.

State Rep. Daryl Deshotel and state Sen. Heather Cloud will provide a summary and review of the recent regular and special sessions of the Legislature and a "state of the state" update.

The event had been scheduled to be held in Mansura's Cochon de Lait Center, but was canceled due to the increased level of COVID-19 in the parish. Deshotel and Cloud later announced they would hold the Town Hall review on the radio. Listeners will be able to call the station to ask any questions.

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2020