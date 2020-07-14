Legislators' 'Town Hall' review of recent sessions to be broadcast Thursday

Avoyelles Parish legislators will conduct a "Town Hall" meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday (July 16) live on KAPB Radio, FM 97.7.

State Rep. Daryl Deshotel and state Sen. Heather Cloud will provide a summary and review of the recent regular and special sessions of the Legislature and a "state of the state" update.

The event had been scheduled to be held in Mansura's Cochon de Lait Center, but was canceled due to the increased level of COVID-19 in the parish. Deshotel and Cloud later announced they would hold the Town Hall review on the radio. Listeners will be able to call the station to ask any questions.