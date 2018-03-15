Loaded pellet gun found at Bunkie Elementary

A second grader at Bunkie Elementary Learning Academy was found carrying a loaded pellet gun as he reached the school on Thursday morning, March 15. The student was detained when he first entered the school, according to School Superintendent Blaine Dauzat. Parents were notified of the incident but school will continue.

In a Facebook post, Dauzat posted:

To make you all aware: A pellet gun was confiscated from a student’s bookbag this morning immediately as he entered the building at Bunkie Elementary. Bunkie PD responded immediately. The students involved have been removed pending an investigation. A call went out to BELA parents. We called parents this time because a weapon was actually found even though we believe there is no immediate danger. The school day is continuing as normal. District staff are at the school to assist with security.